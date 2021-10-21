 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AutoNation: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2021 11:13am   Comments
Share:
AutoNation: Q3 Earnings Insights

 

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AutoNation beat their estimated earnings by 21.9%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $975,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $2.25, which was followed by a 7.36% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AutoNation's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 2.58 1.87 2.01 1.60
EPS Actual 4.83 2.79 2.43 2.38
Revenue Estimate 6.02B 5.04B 5.56B 5.12B
Revenue Actual 6.98B 5.90B 5.79B 5.41B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (AN)

AutoNation Stock Gains As Q3 Earnings Beat On Pent Up Demand, Adds $1B Buyback
Earnings Scheduled For October 21, 2021
A Crowded Earnings Calendar Ahead
AutoNation's Earnings Outlook
Autonation Insider Sold $11M In Company Stock
10% Owner Of Autonation Sold $12M In Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com