AutoNation: Q3 Earnings Insights
AutoNation (NYSE:AN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AutoNation beat their estimated earnings by 21.9%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $975,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $2.25, which was followed by a 7.36% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AutoNation's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.58
|1.87
|2.01
|1.60
|EPS Actual
|4.83
|2.79
|2.43
|2.38
|Revenue Estimate
|6.02B
|5.04B
|5.56B
|5.12B
|Revenue Actual
|6.98B
|5.90B
|5.79B
|5.41B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News