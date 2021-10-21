Recap: Ally Financial Q3 Earnings
Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
Ally Financial beat their estimated earnings by 10.77%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $430,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.87, which was followed by a 3.18% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ally Financial's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.46
|1.15
|1.05
|0.68
|EPS Actual
|2.33
|2.09
|1.60
|1.25
|Revenue Estimate
|1.87B
|1.74B
|1.67B
|1.55B
|Revenue Actual
|2.15B
|1.93B
|1.88B
|1.68B
