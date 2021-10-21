Recap: Webster Financial Q3 Earnings
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Webster Financial missed their estimated earnings by 0.0%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $10,435,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 1.16% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Webster Financial's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.99
|0.92
|0.71
|0.67
|EPS Actual
|1.21
|1.25
|0.99
|0.75
|Revenue Estimate
|220.10M
|230.77M
|228.36M
|235.84M
|Revenue Actual
|220.85M
|223.76M
|216.93M
|219.26M
