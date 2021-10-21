Recap: Webster Financial Q3 Earnings

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Webster Financial missed their estimated earnings by 0.0%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $10,435,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 1.16% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Webster Financial's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.99 0.92 0.71 0.67 EPS Actual 1.21 1.25 0.99 0.75 Revenue Estimate 220.10M 230.77M 228.36M 235.84M Revenue Actual 220.85M 223.76M 216.93M 219.26M

