Recap: Insteel Industries Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2021 11:16am   Comments
Insteel Indus (NYSE:IIIN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Insteel Indus beat their estimated earnings by 36.17%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $33,027,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 4.6% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Insteel Indus's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.76 0.48 0.29 0.24
EPS Actual 1 0.76 0.45 0.41
Revenue Estimate 154.97M 126.71M 102.78M 114.32M
Revenue Actual 160.74M 139.00M 119.61M 138.23M

