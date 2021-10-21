Recap: Insteel Industries Q4 Earnings
Insteel Indus (NYSE:IIIN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Insteel Indus beat their estimated earnings by 36.17%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $33,027,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 4.6% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Insteel Indus's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.76
|0.48
|0.29
|0.24
|EPS Actual
|1
|0.76
|0.45
|0.41
|Revenue Estimate
|154.97M
|126.71M
|102.78M
|114.32M
|Revenue Actual
|160.74M
|139.00M
|119.61M
|138.23M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News