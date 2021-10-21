Union Pacific: Q3 Earnings Insights
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Union Pacific beat their estimated earnings by 2.8%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $647,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 0.28% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Union Pacific's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.50
|2.06
|2.29
|2.05
|EPS Actual
|2.72
|2
|2.36
|2.01
|Revenue Estimate
|5.33B
|5.03B
|5.09B
|4.96B
|Revenue Actual
|5.50B
|5.00B
|5.14B
|4.92B
