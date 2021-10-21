 Skip to main content

Union Pacific: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2021 11:17am   Comments
Union Pacific: Q3 Earnings Insights

 

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Union Pacific beat their estimated earnings by 2.8%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $647,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 0.28% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Union Pacific's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 2.50 2.06 2.29 2.05
EPS Actual 2.72 2 2.36 2.01
Revenue Estimate 5.33B 5.03B 5.09B 4.96B
Revenue Actual 5.50B 5.00B 5.14B 4.92B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

