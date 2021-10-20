 Skip to main content

Earnings Outlook For Quest Diagnostics
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2021 10:18am   Comments
Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2021-10-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Quest Diagnostics will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.86

Quest Diagnostics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 11.19%, which was followed by a 1.06% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Quest Diagnostics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 2.86 3.71 4.24 3.73
EPS Actual 3.18 3.76 4.48 4.31
Price Change % 1.06% -1.86% -0.16% 0.63%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics were trading at $145.71 as of October 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.69%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

