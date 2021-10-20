 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Preview For KeyCorp
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2021 10:16am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Preview For KeyCorp

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2021-10-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that KeyCorp will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.57

KeyCorp bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 35.85%, which was followed by a 1.62% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at KeyCorp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.53 0.48 0.43 0.37
EPS Actual 0.72 0.61 0.56 0.41
Price Change % 1.62% 3.02% 0.28% 5.31%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of KeyCorp were trading at $23.2 as of October 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 78.13%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (KEY)

Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For KeyCorp
Head Digital Banking Of Keycorp Makes $191.36 Thousand Sale
12 Financials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings