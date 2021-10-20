 Skip to main content

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2021 10:15am   Comments
SAP's Earnings Outlook

SAP (NYSE:SAP) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2021-10-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that SAP will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.56

SAP bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 45.52%, which was followed by a 0.34% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SAP's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 1.45 1.13 1.97 1.54
EPS Actual 2.11 1.69 2.01 1.99
Price Change % 0.34% 0.13% -3.25% -23.16%

Stock Performance

Shares of SAP were trading at $144.42 as of October 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.92%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

