State Street: Q3 Earnings Insights
State Street(NYSE:STT) stock rose by 2.39% on Tuesday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
State Street beat their estimated earnings by 4.17%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $206,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 2.89% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at State Street's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.92
|1.79
|1.35
|1.56
|1.41
|EPS Actual
|2
|1.97
|1.47
|1.69
|1.45
|Price Change %
|2.39%
|2.89%
|-7.03%
|-2.24%
|-0.55%
