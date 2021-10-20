State Street: Q3 Earnings Insights

State Street(NYSE:STT) stock rose by 2.39% on Tuesday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

State Street beat their estimated earnings by 4.17%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $206,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 2.89% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at State Street's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.92 1.79 1.35 1.56 1.41 EPS Actual 2 1.97 1.47 1.69 1.45 Price Change % 2.39% 2.89% -7.03% -2.24% -0.55%

