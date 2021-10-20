Middlefield Banc: Q3 Earnings Insights

Middlefield Banc(NASDAQ:MBCN) stock fell by 2.68% on Tuesday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 08:20 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Middlefield Banc beat their estimated earnings by 32.81%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $1,146,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 1.24% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Middlefield Banc's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.64 0.57 0.57 0.51 0.40 EPS Actual 0.85 0.70 0.65 0.39 0.29 Price Change % -2.68% 1.24% 1.85% -2.66% -1.95%

