Hexcel: Q3 Earnings Insights

Hexcel(NYSE:HXL) stock fell by 2.59% on Tuesday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hexcel beat their estimated earnings by 62.5%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $46,900,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 1.57% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hexcel's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.01 -0.16 -0.18 0.08 EPS Actual 0.13 0.08 -0.10 -0.18 -0.29 Price Change % -2.59% -1.57% 0.14% -4.38% -6.19%

