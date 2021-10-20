FB Financial: Q3 Earnings Insights
FB Financial(NYSE:FBK) stock fell by 0.55% on Tuesday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
FB Financial beat their estimated earnings by 9.88%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $20,574,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 3.26% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at FB Financial's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.81
|0.74
|0.87
|0.81
|EPS Actual
|0.89
|0.88
|1.12
|1.14
|1.46
|Price Change %
|-0.55%
|3.26%
|-0.92%
|-0.35%
|-6.43%
