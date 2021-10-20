Recap: F N B Q3 Earnings
F N B(NYSE:FNB) stock rose by 1.65% on Tuesday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
F N B beat their estimated earnings by 13.33%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $14,124,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 4.03% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at F N B's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.30
|0.29
|0.26
|0.24
|0.23
|EPS Actual
|0.34
|0.31
|0.28
|0.28
|0.26
|Price Change %
|1.65%
|4.03%
|-4.04%
|-3.34%
|1.76%
