Gina Sanchez Expects Netflix Subscriber Growth To Slow Post-Pandemic

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2021 6:40am   Comments
On CNBC’s "Trading Nation," Gina Sanchez of Chantico Global said Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is likely to see a slowdown in subscriber growth post-pandemic.

The market might consolidate as it’s still very "fragmented” with several subscriptions, she said.

However, Sanchez mentioned she was positive on the streaming giant’s recent bets on content creation and its plans of expanding into the gaming segment.

See Also: Netflix Q3 Earnings Highlights: Subscriber Gain, Revenue Beat And A Mind-Boggling 'Squid Game' Metric

Netflix, which released quarterly earnings after the closing bell on Tuesday, recently had a great run on the back of the hit series "Squid Game," which has reportedly generated $900 million in value for the company.

Netflix reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company added 4.4 million net subscribers, ending the quarter with 214 million paid subscribers.

NFLX Price Action: Netflix’s shares rose 0.2% to close at $639 on Tuesday but fell 1.3% in after-hours trading following the release of quarterly results.

Posted-In: Chantico Global CNBC Gina SanchezEarnings News Media Trading Ideas

