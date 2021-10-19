Stepan Earnings Preview

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Stepan will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.42

Stepan bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by -1.09%, which was followed by a $0.17 increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Stepan's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.83 1.43 1.08 1.40 EPS Actual 1.81 1.82 1.42 1.56 Revenue Estimate 545.42M 508.07M 456.20M 455.10M Revenue Actual 595.51M 537.74M 494.73M 464.48M

Stock Performance

Shares of Stepan were trading at $118.54 as of October 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.42%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.