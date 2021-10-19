 Skip to main content

Earnings Preview: Tenet Healthcare
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 10:57am   Comments
Tenet Healthcare(NYSE:THC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Tenet Healthcare will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.02

Tenet Healthcare bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

 

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 48.6%, which was followed by a $3.11 drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tenet Healthcare's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 1.07 0.72 1.70 0.31
EPS Actual 1.59 1.30 4.72 0.64
Revenue Estimate 4.78B 4.77B 4.89B 4.40B
Revenue Actual 4.95B 4.78B 4.92B 4.56B

eps graph

Stock Performance

 

Shares of Tenet Healthcare were trading at $62.97 as of October 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 125.59%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

