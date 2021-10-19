 Skip to main content

Earnings Preview: Knight-Swift
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 10:23am   Comments
Knight-Swift (NYSE:KNX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Knight-Swift will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.07

Knight-Swift bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 12.64%, which was followed by a $1.88 increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Knight-Swift's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.87 0.69 0.91 0.63
EPS Actual 0.98 0.83 0.94 0.79
Revenue Estimate 1.29B 1.22B 1.28B 1.17B
Revenue Actual 1.32B 1.22B 1.28B 1.21B

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Knight-Swift were trading at $50.44 as of October 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 27.08%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

