 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Outlook For NextEra Energy
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 10:22am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Outlook For NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that NextEra Energy will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.71

NextEra Energy bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 4.41%, which was followed by a 0.0 drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NextEra Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.68 0.59 0.37 2.58
EPS Actual 0.71 0.67 0.40 2.66
Revenue Estimate 4.97B 4.86B 5.57B 5.46B
Revenue Actual 3.93B 3.73B 4.39B 4.79B

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy were trading at $80.99 as of October 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.41%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (NEE)

Why Clean Energy Stocks Could Get A Reconciliation Bill Boost, But 'Expect Outsized Volatility'
How Climate Change Can Impact Investment Portfolios
4 Stocks That Benefit From Increasing Solar Adoption
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings