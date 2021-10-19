 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Preview: CSX's Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 10:16am   Comments
Share:
Preview: CSX's Earnings

CSX(NASDAQ:CSX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that CSX will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.38

CSX bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $8.11, which was followed by a 3.48 increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CSX's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.37 0.32 0.33 0.31
EPS Actual 0.40 0.31 0.35 0.32
Revenue Estimate 2.92B 2.78B 2.77B 2.68B
Revenue Actual 2.99B 2.81B 2.83B 2.65B

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of CSX were trading at $34.23 as of October 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 30.11%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

Related Articles (CSX)

Earnings Season Continues with State Street, Albertsons, and Sandvik Announcing on Monday Morning
The Perils of Precision Scheduled Railroading
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Boeing, Cisco, Moderna, Tesla And More
RBC Capital Cuts CSX Rating On Supply Chain Congestion
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 17, 2021
Moderna And Nvidia Lead The Nasdaq-100
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings