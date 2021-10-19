 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Outlook For Comerica
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 10:16am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Outlook For Comerica

Comerica(NYSE:CMA) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Comerica will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.64

Comerica bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $45.91, which was followed by a 1.86 drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Comerica's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 1.59 1.37 1.19 0.83
EPS Actual 2.32 2.43 1.49 1.44
Revenue Estimate 724.55M 718.66M 704.17M 695.76M
Revenue Actual 749.00M 713.00M 734.00M 710.00M

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Comerica were trading at $83.8 as of October 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 97.67%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

Related Articles (CMA)

Expert Ratings For Comerica
Expert Ratings For Comerica
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Comerica
12 Financials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings