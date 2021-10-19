 Skip to main content

Recap: Biomerica Q1 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 7:34am   Comments
Recap: Biomerica Q1 Earnings

 

Biomerica(NASDAQ:BMRA) stock rose by 2.53% on Monday after the company reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Biomerica missed their estimated earnings by 0.0%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $118,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.02, which was followed by a 0.24% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Biomerica's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.12 -0.10 -0.09    
EPS Actual -0.12 -0.12 -0.15 -0.13 -0.14
Price Change % -1.95% 0.24% -0.42% -5.94% -19.89%

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

