JB Hunt Transport: Q3 Earnings Insights

JB Hunt Transport Servs(NASDAQ:JBHT) stock fell by 0.79% on Monday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

JB Hunt Transport Servs beat their estimated earnings by 5.03%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $672,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 2.92% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at JB Hunt Transport Servs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.79 1.55 1.18 1.30 1.27 EPS Actual 1.88 1.61 1.37 1.44 1.18 Price Change % 8.74% 2.92% 1.41% 1.01% -9.73%

