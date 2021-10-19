Recap: Loop Industries Q2 Earnings
Loop Industries(NASDAQ:LOOP) stock rose by 1.48% on Monday after the company reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Loop Industries missed their estimated earnings by 167.86%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 6.27% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Loop Industries's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.28
|-0.29
|-0.19
|-0.10
|EPS Actual
|-0.19
|-0.29
|-0.32
|-0.22
|-0.13
|Price Change %
|-7.39%
|-6.27%
|2.48%
|4.84%
|-8.08%
