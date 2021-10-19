Recap: Loop Industries Q2 Earnings

Loop Industries(NASDAQ:LOOP) stock rose by 1.48% on Monday after the company reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Loop Industries missed their estimated earnings by 167.86%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 6.27% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Loop Industries's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.28 -0.29 -0.19 -0.10 EPS Actual -0.19 -0.29 -0.32 -0.22 -0.13 Price Change % -7.39% -6.27% 2.48% 4.84% -8.08%

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.