Recap: PNC Financial Services Q3 Earnings

PNC Financial Services Gr(NYSE:PNC) stock rose by 0.86% on Monday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PNC Financial Services Gr beat their estimated earnings by 16.46%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $916,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.38, which was followed by a 1.29% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PNC Financial Services Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 3.22 3.12 2.75 2.61 2.12 EPS Actual 3.75 4.50 4.10 3.26 3.39 Price Change % -1.66% 1.29% 2.33% -3.47% 0.81%

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.