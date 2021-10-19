Recap: Charles Schwab Q3 Earnings
Charles Schwab(NYSE:SCHW) stock fell by 0.43% on Monday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 08:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Charles Schwab beat their estimated earnings by 3.7%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $2,122,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.03, which was followed by a 2.35% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Charles Schwab's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.81
|0.73
|0.82
|0.71
|0.46
|EPS Actual
|0.84
|0.70
|0.84
|0.74
|0.51
|Price Change %
|3.57%
|-2.35%
|-1.16%
|-1.05%
|0.67%
