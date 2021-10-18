Taiwan Semiconductor: Q3 Earnings Insights
Taiwan Semiconductor(NYSE:TSM) stock rose by 2.04% on Friday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 02:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Taiwan Semiconductor beat their estimated earnings by 3.85%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $2,738,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 1.52% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Taiwan Semiconductor's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.04
|0.93
|0.95
|0.94
|0.77
|EPS Actual
|1.08
|0.93
|0.96
|0.97
|0.90
|Price Change %
|2.04%
|-1.52%
|0.41%
|-0.96%
|-1.64%
