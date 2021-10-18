Taiwan Semiconductor: Q3 Earnings Insights

Taiwan Semiconductor(NYSE:TSM) stock rose by 2.04% on Friday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 02:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Taiwan Semiconductor beat their estimated earnings by 3.85%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $2,738,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 1.52% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Taiwan Semiconductor's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.04 0.93 0.95 0.94 0.77 EPS Actual 1.08 0.93 0.96 0.97 0.90 Price Change % 2.04% -1.52% 0.41% -0.96% -1.64%

