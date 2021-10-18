Recap: Wells Fargo Q3 Earnings

Wells Fargo(NYSE:WFC) stock rose by 6.78% on Friday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Wells Fargo beat their estimated earnings by 18.18%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $28,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.41, which was followed by a 0.11% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wells Fargo's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.99 0.97 0.70 0.60 0.45 EPS Actual 1.17 1.38 1.05 0.64 0.42 Price Change % 6.78% 0.11% 0.6% -7.8% -1.29%

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.