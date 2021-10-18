Recap: Wells Fargo Q3 Earnings
Wells Fargo(NYSE:WFC) stock rose by 6.78% on Friday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Wells Fargo beat their estimated earnings by 18.18%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $28,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.41, which was followed by a 0.11% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Wells Fargo's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.99
|0.97
|0.70
|0.60
|0.45
|EPS Actual
|1.17
|1.38
|1.05
|0.64
|0.42
|Price Change %
|6.78%
|0.11%
|0.6%
|-7.8%
|-1.29%
