Recap: Morgan Stanley Q3 Earnings
Morgan Stanley(NYSE:MS) stock rose by 1.12% on Friday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Morgan Stanley beat their estimated earnings by 20.71%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $3,096,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 1.49% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Morgan Stanley's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.69
|1.65
|1.70
|1.27
|1.28
|EPS Actual
|2.04
|1.89
|2.22
|1.92
|1.66
|Price Change %
|1.12%
|-1.49%
|-2.76%
|-0.19%
|1.01%
