Recap: Morgan Stanley Q3 Earnings

Morgan Stanley(NYSE:MS) stock rose by 1.12% on Friday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Morgan Stanley beat their estimated earnings by 20.71%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $3,096,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 1.49% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Morgan Stanley's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.69 1.65 1.70 1.27 1.28 EPS Actual 2.04 1.89 2.22 1.92 1.66 Price Change % 1.12% -1.49% -2.76% -0.19% 1.01%

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.