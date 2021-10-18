Recap: Heartland Express Q3 Earnings
Heartland Express(NASDAQ:HTLD) stock fell by 1.07% on Friday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 09:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Heartland Express beat their estimated earnings by 3.33%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $9,670,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 1.35% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Heartland Express's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.30
|0.26
|0.18
|0.22
|0.24
|EPS Actual
|0.31
|0.26
|0.17
|0.22
|0.25
|Price Change %
|-1.07%
|1.35%
|-0.58%
|0.18%
|-3.47%
Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News