Recap: Heartland Express Q3 Earnings

Heartland Express(NASDAQ:HTLD) stock fell by 1.07% on Friday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 09:00 AM.

Earnings

Heartland Express beat their estimated earnings by 3.33%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $9,670,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 1.35% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Heartland Express's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.30 0.26 0.18 0.22 0.24 EPS Actual 0.31 0.26 0.17 0.22 0.25 Price Change % -1.07% 1.35% -0.58% 0.18% -3.47%

