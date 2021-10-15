 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Intuitive Surgical
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2021 10:09am   Comments
Looking into the current session, Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) is trading at $330.19, after a 0.23% decrease. Over the past month, the stock decreased by 4.50%, but over the past year, it actually spiked by 34.57%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.

Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for shareholders trying to capitalize on the higher share price. The stock is currently under from its 52 week high by 69.62%.

The P/E ratio measures the current share price to the company's earnings per share. It is used by long-term investors to analyze the company's current performance against its past earnings, historical data and aggregate market data for the industry or the indices, such as S&P 500. A higher P/E indicates that investors expect the company to perform better in the future, and the stock is probably overvalued, but not necessarily. It also shows that investors are willing to pay a higher share price currently, because they expect the company to perform better in the upcoming quarters. This leads investors to also remain optimistic about rising dividends in the future.

Depending on the particular phase of a business cycle, some industries will perform better than others.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. has a lower P/E than the aggregate P/E of 126.32 of the Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. Ideally, one might believe that the stock might perform worse than its peers, but it's also probable that the stock is undervalued.

P/E ratio is not always a great indicator of the company's performance. Depending on the earnings makeup of a company, investors can become unable to attain key insights from trailing earnings.

 

