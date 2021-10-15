Delta Air Lines: Q3 Earnings Insights
Delta Air Lines(NYSE:DAL) stock rose by 0.41% on Thursday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Delta Air Lines beat their estimated earnings by 76.47%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $6,092,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.33, which was followed by a 1.65% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Delta Air Lines's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.17
|-1.40
|-3.13
|-2.51
|-3
|EPS Actual
|0.30
|-1.07
|-3.55
|-2.53
|-3.3
|Price Change %
|0.41%
|1.65%
|-0.38%
|-3.59%
|-0.03%
