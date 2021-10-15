 Skip to main content

Delta Air Lines: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2021 7:20am   Comments
Delta Air Lines: Q3 Earnings Insights

 

Delta Air Lines(NYSE:DAL) stock rose by 0.41% on Thursday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Delta Air Lines beat their estimated earnings by 76.47%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $6,092,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.33, which was followed by a 1.65% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Delta Air Lines's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.17 -1.40 -3.13 -2.51 -3
EPS Actual 0.30 -1.07 -3.55 -2.53 -3.3
Price Change % 0.41% 1.65% -0.38% -3.59% -0.03%

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Thank You

