Infosys: Q2 Earnings Insights

Infosys(NYSE:INFY) stock rose by 0.26% on Thursday after the company reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Infosys missed their estimated earnings by 0.0%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $686,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 1.22% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Infosys's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.17 0.16 0.15 0.14 EPS Actual 0.17 0.17 0.16 0.17 0.15 Price Change % 0.26% -1.22% 3.99% -1.14% -6.72%

