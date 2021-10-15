JPMorgan Chase: Q3 Earnings Insights

JPMorgan Chase(NYSE:JPM) stock rose by 1.53% on Thursday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 06:52 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

JPMorgan Chase beat their estimated earnings by 24.67%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $500,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.58, which was followed by a 0.34% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at JPMorgan Chase's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 3 3.20 3.1 2.62 2.23 EPS Actual 3.74 3.78 4.5 3.79 2.92 Price Change % 1.53% -0.34% 0.63% -1.79% -0.56%

