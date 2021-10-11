 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Helen Of Troy: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2021 7:37am   Comments
Share:
Helen Of Troy: Q2 Earnings Insights

 

Helen Of Troy(NASDAQ:HELE) stock fell by 1.94% on Friday after the company reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Helen Of Troy beat their estimated earnings by 22.12%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $55,624,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.86, which was followed by a 1.49% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Helen Of Troy's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 2.17 2.62 1.50 3.02 2.32
EPS Actual 2.65 3.48 1.57 3.76 3.77
Price Change % -1.94% -1.49% 2.52% -4.21% 1.86%

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (HELE)

Helen Of Troy Q2 Earnings Smashes Estimates, Raises FY22 Outlook
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise; Jobless Claims Data In Focus
5 Stocks To Watch For October 7, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For October 7, 2021
How Does Helen Of Troy's Debt Look?
Helen Of Troy Plans $500M Share Buyback
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com