RPM International: Q1 Earnings Insights

RPM International(NYSE:RPM) stock fell by 2.12% on Thursday after the company reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

RPM International beat their estimated earnings by 4.85%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $43,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 2.83% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at RPM International's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.03 1.27 0.29 1 1.19 EPS Actual 1.08 1.28 0.38 1.06 1.44 Price Change % -2.12% -2.83% 1.72% 0.85% -0.73%

