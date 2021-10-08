RPM International: Q1 Earnings Insights
RPM International(NYSE:RPM) stock fell by 2.12% on Thursday after the company reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
RPM International beat their estimated earnings by 4.85%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $43,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 2.83% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at RPM International's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.03
|1.27
|0.29
|1
|1.19
|EPS Actual
|1.08
|1.28
|0.38
|1.06
|1.44
|Price Change %
|-2.12%
|-2.83%
|1.72%
|0.85%
|-0.73%
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News