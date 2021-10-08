Resources Connection: Q1 Earnings Insights
Resources Connection(NASDAQ:RGP) stock rose by 15.2% on Thursday after the company reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Resources Connection beat their estimated earnings by 72.0%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $35,794,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.6, which was followed by a 14.24% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Resources Connection's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.25
|0.2
|-0.04
|0.19
|0.07
|EPS Actual
|0.43
|0.8
|0.14
|0.21
|0.14
|Price Change %
|15.2%
|14.24%
|2.71%
|-8.82%
|-5.61%
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News