Resources Connection: Q1 Earnings Insights

Resources Connection(NASDAQ:RGP) stock rose by 15.2% on Thursday after the company reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Resources Connection beat their estimated earnings by 72.0%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $35,794,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.6, which was followed by a 14.24% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Resources Connection's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.25 0.2 -0.04 0.19 0.07 EPS Actual 0.43 0.8 0.14 0.21 0.14 Price Change % 15.2% 14.24% 2.71% -8.82% -5.61%

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.