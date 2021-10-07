 Skip to main content

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Gains After Q2 Results
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 11:10am   Comments
  • Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (NYSE: TNPreported a second-quarter Voyage revenue decline of 28.5% Y/Y to $136.42 million, beating the consensus of $106.14 million.
  • EPS fell to $(1.49) from $1.07 in 2Q20, missing consensus of $(1.25).
  • Quarterly utilization was 93%, and the daily average TCE per vessel stood at $17,239.
  • Vessel operating expenses increased 8.1% to $46.17 million due to the impact of the heightened number of dry-dockings.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $29.47 million, compared to $98 million in 2Q20, and margin contracted to 21.6% from 51.4% last year.
  • Cash and cash equivalent levels stood at $140 million at the end of the quarter.
  • "With the majority of the vessels able to capture the anticipated upside, TEN is poised to be a primary beneficiary of the tanker upturn and continue to offer investors a mix of secured income, upside potential and dividend payments," commented George Saroglou, COO.
  • Price Action: TNP shares are trading higher by 6.67% at $10.97 on the last check Thursday.

