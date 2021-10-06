 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Looking Into RH's Return On Capital Employed
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 11:46am   Comments
Share:
Looking Into RH's Return On Capital Employed

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q2, RH (NYSE:RH) earned $248.99 million, a 32.52% increase from the preceding quarter. RH also posted a total of $988.86 million in sales, a 14.88% increase since Q1. In Q1, RH earned $187.89 million, and total sales reached $860.79 million.

What Is ROCE?

Earnings data without context is not clear and can be difficult to base trading decisions on. Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) helps to filter signal from noise by measuring yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q2, RH posted an ROCE of 0.3%.

It is important to keep in mind that ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but does not account for factors that could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is a powerful metric for comparing the effectiveness of capital allocation for similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows RH is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and, ultimately, earnings per share (EPS) growth.

For RH, the positive return on capital employed ratio of 0.3% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Analyst Predictions

RH reported Q2 earnings per share at $8.48/share, which beat analyst predictions of $6.48/share.

 

Related Articles (RH)

Nike: Even Supply Chain Havoc Has A Silver Lining
Why RH Shares Are Trading Higher Today
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
RH Q2 Earnings Smashes Estimates, Lifts FY21 Outlook
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Fall Ahead Of Jobless Claims, Fed Speakers
5 Stocks To Watch For September 9, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings