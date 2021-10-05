 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Looking Into Signet Jewelers's Return On Invested Capital
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2021 12:21pm   Comments
Share:
Looking Into Signet Jewelers's Return On Invested Capital

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q2, Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) earned $225.40 million, a 33.61% increase from the preceding quarter. Signet Jewelers also posted a total of $1.79 billion in sales, a 5.86% increase since Q1. In Q1, Signet Jewelers earned $168.70 million, and total sales reached $1.69 billion.

What Is Return On Invested Capital?

Earnings data without context is not clear and can difficult to base trading decisions on. Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) helps to filter signal from noise by measuring yearly pre-tax profit relative to invested capital by a business. Generally, a higher ROIC suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q2, Signet Jewelers posted an ROIC of 13.17%.

It is important to keep in mind that ROIC evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but does not account for factors that could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Earnings data without context is not clear and can difficult to base trading decisions on. Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) helps to filter signal from noise by measuring yearly pre-tax profit relative to invested capital by a business. Generally, a higher ROIC suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q2, Signet Jewelers posted an ROIC of 13.17%.

It is important to keep in mind that ROIC evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but does not account for factors that could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

For Signet Jewelers, the positive return on invested capital ratio of 13.17% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Analyst Predictions

Signet Jewelers reported Q2 earnings per share at $3.57/share, which beat analyst predictions of $1.62/share.

 

Related Articles (SIG)

Signet Jewelers Insider Trades $2.0M In Company Stock
5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 16, 2021
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings