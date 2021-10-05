 Skip to main content

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2021 12:20pm
PVH's Return on Invested Capital Insights

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q2, PVH (NYSE:PVH) earned $274.90 million, a 41.92% increase from the preceding quarter. PVH also posted a total of $2.31 billion in sales, a 11.26% increase since Q1. In Q1, PVH earned $193.70 million, and total sales reached $2.08 billion.

What Is Return On Invested Capital?

Return on Invested Capital is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital invested by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROIC. A higher ROIC is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROIC suggests the opposite. In Q2, PVH posted an ROIC of 3.45%.

Keep in mind, while ROIC is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

For PVH, the positive return on invested capital ratio of 3.45% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Analyst Predictions

PVH reported Q2 earnings per share at $2.72/share, which beat analyst predictions of $1.2/share.

 

