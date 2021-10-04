McCormick & Co: Q3 Earnings Insights
McCormick & Co(NYSE:MKC) stock fell by 0.39% on Friday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
McCormick & Co beat their estimated earnings by 11.11%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $119,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 0.7% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at McCormick & Co's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.72
|0.61
|0.58
|0.89
|1.52
|EPS Actual
|0.80
|0.69
|0.72
|0.79
|1.53
|Price Change %
|-0.39%
|0.7%
|-0.82%
|-1.63%
|2.22%
