Recap: CarMax Q2 Earnings
CarMax(NYSE:KMX) stock fell by 0.61% on Friday after the company reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 06:50 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CarMax missed their estimated earnings by 8.99%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $2,616,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.0, which was followed by a 6.67% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CarMax's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.89
|1.63
|1.26
|1.14
|1.08
|EPS Actual
|1.72
|2.63
|1.27
|1.42
|1.79
|Price Change %
|-0.61%
|6.67%
|-7.05%
|0.92%
|-0.27%
