 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: CarMax Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 7:02am   Comments
Share:
Recap: CarMax Q2 Earnings

 

CarMax(NYSE:KMX) stock fell by 0.61% on Friday after the company reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 06:50 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CarMax missed their estimated earnings by 8.99%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $2,616,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.0, which was followed by a 6.67% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CarMax's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 1.89 1.63 1.26 1.14 1.08
EPS Actual 1.72 2.63 1.27 1.42 1.79
Price Change % -0.61% 6.67% -7.05% 0.92% -0.27%

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (KMX)

Guggenheim Downgrades CarMax To Neutral
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Merck Announcement Helps Prompt Positive Pre-Market Price Moves
51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Gold Rises 2%; Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Slide
Why CarMax Shares Are Hitting The Brakes Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com