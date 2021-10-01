 Skip to main content

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2021 11:12am   Comments
Lineage Cell Therapeutics (AMEX:LCTX) brought in sales totaling $512.00 thousand during Q2 according to data provided by Benzinga Pro. However, earnings decreased 0.43%, resulting in a loss of $7.08 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics collected $391.00 thousand in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $7.05 million loss.

What Is ROCE?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q2, Lineage Cell Therapeutics posted an ROCE of -0.06%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is a powerful metric for comparing the effectiveness of capital allocation for similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Lineage Cell Therapeutics is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and, ultimately, earnings per share (EPS) growth.

For Lineage Cell Therapeutics, a negative ROCE ratio of -0.06% suggests that management may not be effectively allocating their capital.Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns; poor capital allocation can be a leech on the performance of a company over time.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

Lineage Cell Therapeutics reported Q2 earnings per share at $-0.03/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.04/share.

 

