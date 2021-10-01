Recap: Worthington Industries Q1 Earnings
Worthington Industries(NYSE:WOR) stock fell by 2.84% on Thursday after the company reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 06:45 AM.
Earnings
Worthington Industries beat their estimated earnings by 29.47%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $408,091,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.58, which was followed by a 5.12% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Worthington Industries's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.90
|1.75
|1.25
|0.68
|0.44
|EPS Actual
|2.46
|2.33
|1.36
|0.95
|0.64
|Price Change %
|-2.84%
|5.12%
|3.72%
|-2.91%
|0.82%
