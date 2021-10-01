 Skip to main content

Recap: Worthington Industries Q1 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2021 7:10am   Comments
Recap: Worthington Industries Q1 Earnings

 

Worthington Industries(NYSE:WOR) stock fell by 2.84% on Thursday after the company reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Worthington Industries beat their estimated earnings by 29.47%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $408,091,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.58, which was followed by a 5.12% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Worthington Industries's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.90 1.75 1.25 0.68 0.44
EPS Actual 2.46 2.33 1.36 0.95 0.64
Price Change % -2.84% 5.12% 3.72% -2.91% 0.82%

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

