Recap: IHS Markit Q3 Earnings
IHS Markit(NYSE:INFO) stock rose by 0.48% on Wednesday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
IHS Markit beat their estimated earnings by 2.41%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $108,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 2.63% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at IHS Markit's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.83
|0.80
|0.70
|0.67
|0.69
|EPS Actual
|0.85
|0.81
|0.71
|0.72
|0.77
|Price Change %
|0.48%
|2.63%
|1.32%
|-1.81%
|1.41%
