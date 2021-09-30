FactSet Research Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights
FactSet Research Systems(NYSE:FDS) stock rose by 2.93% on Wednesday after the company reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
FactSet Research Systems beat their estimated earnings by 5.88%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $28,304,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.02, which was followed by a 0.15% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at FactSet Research Systems's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.72
|2.74
|2.74
|2.75
|2.54
|EPS Actual
|2.88
|2.72
|2.72
|2.88
|2.88
|Price Change %
|2.93%
|-0.15%
|-0.88%
|-0.5%
|-1.78%
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News