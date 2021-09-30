TD Synnex: Q3 Earnings Insights
TD Synnex(NYSE:SNX) stock rose by 1.75% on Wednesday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
TD Synnex beat their estimated earnings by 3.38%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $1,258,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 0.36% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at TD Synnex's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.07
|1.93
|1.69
|2.89
|EPS Actual
|2.14
|2.09
|1.89
|5.21
|3.33
|Price Change %
|1.75%
|0.36%
|-0.85%
|0.62%
|5.82%
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
TD Synnex management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $2.5 and $2.8 per share for the nextquarter.
This presents a 23.83% in quarter-over-quarter growth for TD Synnex, a bullish signal to many investors.
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News