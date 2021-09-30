 Skip to main content

TD Synnex: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 7:13am   Comments
TD Synnex(NYSE:SNX) stock rose by 1.75% on Wednesday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

TD Synnex beat their estimated earnings by 3.38%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $1,258,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 0.36% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TD Synnex's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 2.07 1.93 1.69 2.89  
EPS Actual 2.14 2.09 1.89 5.21 3.33
Price Change % 1.75% 0.36% -0.85% 0.62% 5.82%

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

TD Synnex management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $2.5 and $2.8 per share for the nextquarter.

This presents a 23.83% in quarter-over-quarter growth for TD Synnex, a bullish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

