Recap: Micron Technology Q4 Earnings
Micron Technology(NASDAQ:MU) stock fell by 2.0% on Wednesday after the company reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Micron Technology beat their estimated earnings by 3.86%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $2,218,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 5.73% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Micron Technology's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.33
|1.71
|0.95
|0.71
|0.99
|EPS Actual
|2.42
|1.88
|0.98
|0.78
|1.08
|Price Change %
|-2.0%
|-5.73%
|4.76%
|-2.14%
|-7.39%
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Micron Technology management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $2.0 and $2.2 per share for the nextquarter.
This presents a -13.22% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Micron Technology, a bearish signal to many investors.
