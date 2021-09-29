S&W Seed: Q4 Earnings Insights
S&W Seed(NASDAQ:SANW) stock fell by 4.48% on Tuesday after the company reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
S&W Seed beat their estimated earnings by 6.67%.
Revenue was up $3,099,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 1.14% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at S&W Seed's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.15
|-0.09
|-0.18
|-0.18
|-0.06
|EPS Actual
|-0.14
|-0.07
|-0.23
|-0.21
|-0.14
|Price Change %
|-4.48%
|1.14%
|6.22%
|-2.59%
|-1.51%
