Recap: Aytu BioPharma Q4 Earnings

Aytu BioPharma(NASDAQ:AYTU) stock fell by 8.33% on Tuesday after the company reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Aytu BioPharma missed their estimated earnings by 65.31%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $8,621,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.12, which was followed by a 3.21% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Aytu BioPharma's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.49 -0.31 -0.44 -0.05 -0.03 EPS Actual -0.81 -0.43 -0.70 -0.04 -0.02 Price Change % -8.33% -3.21% -1.95% -5.9% -12.78%

