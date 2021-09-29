Recap: Aytu BioPharma Q4 Earnings
Aytu BioPharma(NASDAQ:AYTU) stock fell by 8.33% on Tuesday after the company reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Aytu BioPharma missed their estimated earnings by 65.31%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $8,621,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.12, which was followed by a 3.21% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Aytu BioPharma's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.49
|-0.31
|-0.44
|-0.05
|-0.03
|EPS Actual
|-0.81
|-0.43
|-0.70
|-0.04
|-0.02
|Price Change %
|-8.33%
|-3.21%
|-1.95%
|-5.9%
|-12.78%
